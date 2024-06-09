Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,410,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,627,389. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $172.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

