Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 150,116 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 150,116 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $28,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. FMR LLC raised its position in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shell by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,670 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Shell by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Shell by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 800,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $221.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

