Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 947,992 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 947,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,691,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PPL as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in PPL by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after buying an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,740,000 after buying an additional 1,045,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,237,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,624,000 after buying an additional 592,279 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,850,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,405,000 after buying an additional 45,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.41. 4,182,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

