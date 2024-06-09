Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 240,129 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,129 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $18,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,440,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,414,704. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

