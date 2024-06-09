Verition Fund Management LLC Has $34.66 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 152.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,782 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $34,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,675,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Entergy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after buying an additional 706,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Entergy by 2,786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after buying an additional 475,549 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.47. 1,947,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

