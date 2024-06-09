Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 296,940 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 422.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,940 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 73,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.44. 4,802,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.