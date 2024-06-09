Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 5.4% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $250,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

Intuit stock opened at $573.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.30 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $622.14 and its 200 day moving average is $623.89. The company has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.