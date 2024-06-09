Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $40.59 million and $8.81 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

