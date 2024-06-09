Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 73,655 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,655 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,123,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,837 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

