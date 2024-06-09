Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. owned 1.17% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

PTRB opened at $41.00 on Friday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

