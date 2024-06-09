Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.65.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

