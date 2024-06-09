Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

