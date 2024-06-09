Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $12.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 593.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $345,621,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $181.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

