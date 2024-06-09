Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 541 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 121.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,406.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,338.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,232.12. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $788.78 and a one year high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

