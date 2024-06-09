Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,543,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.4% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $603,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.95. 1,838,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,587. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $264.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $394.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

