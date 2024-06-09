Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Basso Capital Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Basso Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.2% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.95. 1,838,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,587. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $264.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

