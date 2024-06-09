Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.07. The company had a trading volume of 509,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,021. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.10 and a 200 day moving average of $236.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

