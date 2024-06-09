Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by SWAN Capital LLC

SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 151.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SWAN Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,698,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,692,000 after acquiring an additional 339,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,909.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 299,286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VCLT stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.15. 1,439,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,360. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.