Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.7% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VYM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.92. The stock had a trading volume of 594,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.82.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

