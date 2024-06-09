Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 9.9% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $50.55. 6,722,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,802,464. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. The company has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

