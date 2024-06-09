Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2024

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.48. 1,632,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,127. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.