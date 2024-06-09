Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.48. 1,632,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,127. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

