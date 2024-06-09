Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1,507.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after buying an additional 694,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after acquiring an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $154.43. 1,979,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

