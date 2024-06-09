Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 908,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after acquiring an additional 705,520 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Vale by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 234,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Vale by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,078,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 28,272,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,564,104. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

