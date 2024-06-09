US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $66.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on USFD. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get US Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

US Foods Price Performance

USFD stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Foods has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.