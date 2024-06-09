UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $580.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $578.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $490.69 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 632,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,913,000 after acquiring an additional 95,420 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

