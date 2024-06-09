uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Bought by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 0.14% of uniQure worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 831,929 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 667.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Price Performance

QURE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 451,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,196. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $258.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.08. uniQure has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on uniQure

About uniQure

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.