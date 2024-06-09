Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.50

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.50 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.19). Unicorn AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 1,864 shares trading hands.

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,608.33 and a beta of 0.11.

Unicorn AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11,666.67%.

Insider Activity

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

In other news, insider Tim Woodcock acquired 46,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £50,011.80 ($64,076.62). Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

