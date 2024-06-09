UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stake Reduced by Soviero Asset Management LP

Soviero Asset Management LP cut its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. UiPath comprises about 2.8% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after purchasing an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 3.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $106,247,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $131,687,000 after acquiring an additional 119,782 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 over the last 90 days. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

UiPath stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,496,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,195,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.85. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

