UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is StepStone Group LP’s 5th Largest Position

StepStone Group LP reduced its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357,840 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 455,980 shares during the period. UiPath makes up about 6.1% of StepStone Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. StepStone Group LP owned approximately 0.24% of UiPath worth $33,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in UiPath by 8,519.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 100,931 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 99,760 shares during the period. Finally, Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PATH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 13,496,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,195,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.85. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

