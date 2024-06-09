Tyro Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.91 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 54,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,000. General Electric comprises 4.9% of Tyro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 2,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $161.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

