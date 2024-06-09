Tyro Capital Management LLC Invests $14.97 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 276,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,969,000. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 10.6% of Tyro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tyro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

