TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472,194 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of TTM Technologies worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $278,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $992,919 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TTMI stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 485,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,083. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

