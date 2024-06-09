Tsai Capital Corp Sells 252 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tsai Capital Corp decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up 2.3% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after buying an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.50.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $409.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.27 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

