Truist Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $124.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $146.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.59. The company has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

