Truist Financial Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $102.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.64.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $136,978,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after buying an additional 359,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,103,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

