Trigran Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Trigran Investments Inc. lessened its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 535,560 shares during the quarter. A10 Networks makes up 0.9% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of A10 Networks worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in A10 Networks by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,007 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 85,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other A10 Networks news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $50,759,123.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at $9,535,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

