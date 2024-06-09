Traction Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 2.6% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Traction Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31,234.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $882,000. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,578,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 246,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 74,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,560,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

