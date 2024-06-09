Traction Financial Partners LLC Takes $5.78 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 113,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

