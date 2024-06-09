Traction Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,316 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $65.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.