Traction Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 0.5% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,235,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,456,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,160,000.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

