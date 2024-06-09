Traction Financial Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,947,000 after acquiring an additional 229,766 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

ACWI stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.45. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $112.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

