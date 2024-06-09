Traction Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,086,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

