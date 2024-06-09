Traction Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,356 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.39. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
