Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.83.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$21.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.82. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$22.56.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.