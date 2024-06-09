Toncoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $276.22 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Toncoin has a market cap of $24.24 billion and $276.22 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $7.10 or 0.00010176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,367,442 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,368,273.328096 with 2,431,655,129.1810923 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.9706262 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 392 active market(s) with $294,653,524.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

