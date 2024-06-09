Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Argus

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Argus from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $117.09 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $135.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $733,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 957.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 346,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27,993 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

