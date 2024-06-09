Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Argus

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Argus from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.75.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.
In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $733,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 957.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 346,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27,993 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
