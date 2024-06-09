TMD Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

TMD Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,062. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

