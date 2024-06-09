TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $26.40 Million Stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,290 shares during the period. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 7.38% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $26,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter valued at $245,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SVOL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 592,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,200. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.