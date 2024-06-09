TMD Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up 1.3% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

OCSL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 379,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,118. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

