THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Holdings Decreased by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.33. 494,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,199. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

